Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint said they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday

Singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as the 'Heartthrob of Assam', died on Friday while scuba diving in Singapore, PTI reported, citing festival organisers.

A SIT team visited Garg's residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

Garg's wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."  He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

 

A SIT team visited Garg's residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said.

"We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

Spirit of selfless service, discipline true strengths of RSS: PM Modi

realty sector, real estate, housing

UP Rera approves 21 projects worth ₹7,035 cr, 10,866 housing units planned

marriage

More Girls in MP opting to marry after 21, focus on self-reliance: Survey

Child Marriage

Assam surpasses national average in decline in child marriages: Report

Actor Vijay rally

Karur stampede: What went wrong at actor Vijay's rally that left 39 dead?

Topics : Indian music industry Assam Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon