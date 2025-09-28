Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / UP Rera approves 21 projects worth ₹7,035 cr, 10,866 housing units planned

The clearances were given on Saturday in the 184th meeting of the Authority, chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy, UP Rera said in a statement

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP Rera) has approved 21 new projects worth Rs 7,035 crore, paving the way for 10,866 housing and commercial units across the state.

The clearances were given on Saturday in the 184th meeting of the Authority, chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy, UP Rera said in a statement.

"The approval of 21 projects, adding nearly 11,000 new units, highlights the momentum of real estate growth in Uttar Pradesh. With investments of about Rs 7,035 crore, these developments will meet housing needs across diverse income groups and also create significant economic opportunities for the state," Bhoosreddy said.

 

The projects, spread across Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Mathura, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi and Barabanki, include residential apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces.

UP Rera said the developments are expected to generate employment in construction and allied sectors while expanding housing availability, with a share reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

An official told PTI that of the total projects approved Saturday, the maximum eight are in Noida and Greater Noida, while three are in Ghaziabad and two each in Lucknow and Varanasi.

One project each has been approved in Mathura, Rampur, Agra, Bareilly, Barabanki and Gorakhpur, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

