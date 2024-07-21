AFFI demands 100% duty on import of apples to 'save local farmers'

The farmer leaders will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Agriculture, through Members of Parliament. | Photo: PTI

Apple Farmers' Federation of India (AFFI) on Sunday demanded 100 per cent duty on import of apples "to save the local farmers". Talking to reporters after a national convention of apple farmers in Kulgam district, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said the government should stop corporatisation of the apple industry and impose a 100 per cent import duty to save local farmers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tarigami said the convention passed a resolution in which it was demanded that a 50 per cent of the retail price is paid as minimum procurement price. Besides calling for a complete ban on spurious pesticides and fertilisers, the AFFI convention sought an insurance coverage on those in the public sector.

He demanded that farmers be given storage facilities at subsidised rates directly "as the government is giving 50 per cent subsidy to corporate companies to build Controlled Atmosphere Stores (CAS) to run at commercial rent".

AFFI National Coordinator Rakesh Singha hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing agreement with US President Joe Biden to reduce the import duty from 70 per cent to 50 per cent.

"Due to corporatisation of the apple industry, common people are unable to consume apple," he said, demanding a price policy to ensure 50 per cent of the retail price as the procurement price for farmers," Singha said.

The farmer leaders will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Agriculture, through Members of Parliament.