After 4 years, Di-Ammonia Phosphate prices likely to rise by 12-15%

Sources said that the unofficial cap on prices has been lifted and companies have been permitted to raise DAP and other complex rates by a specified amount

Wheat and potato farmers across the northern belt of the country are in a bind. The ongoing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), among other problems, has doubled their cost of inputs.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

After a gap of nearly four years, the prices of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) is expected to increase by 12-15 per cent, from Rs 1,350 per bag to Rs 1550-Rs 1590 per bag. The revised rates could be effective from January 1, 2025.
 
One bag of DAP, which is the second most used fertiliser in the country after urea, weighs around 50 kg. The increase has been undertaken due to a spike in raw material prices.
 
Sources said that the unofficial cap on prices has been lifted and companies have been permitted to raise DAP and other complex rates by a
