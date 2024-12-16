After 4 years, Di-Ammonia Phosphate prices likely to rise by 12-15%

After a gap of nearly four years, the prices of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) is expected to increase by 12-15 per cent, from Rs 1,350 per bag to Rs 1550-Rs 1590 per bag. The revised rates could be effective from January 1, 2025.

One bag of DAP, which is the second most used fertiliser in the country after urea, weighs around 50 kg. The increase has been undertaken due to a spike in raw material prices.

Sources said that the unofficial cap on prices has been lifted and companies have been permitted to raise DAP and other complex rates by a