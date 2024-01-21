Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AI, ML-based systems show new-age face of Kerala's plantation sector

Automation is employed in a big way in irrigation as well as spraying of pesticides across plantations, besides diagnosis of pests infesting crops, the release said

tea, plantation, workers, tea garden

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based irrigation systems, drones for targeted spraying of pesticides and automation were the technological advances showcased at the Kerala Plantation Expo here on Sunday.
The expo was inaugurated by State Industries Minister P Rajeev.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Industries and Commerce Director S Harikishore, who is Special Officer, Plantation, said that the sector was thoroughly mechanised today with the influx of startups in the modern times.
"As technological equipment leads to decreased cost of production, more planters are going for mechanisation," he is quoted as having said in a release issued by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).
Automation is employed in a big way in irrigation as well as spraying of pesticides across plantations, besides diagnosis of pests infesting crops, the release said

As many as 166 stalls by 120 entrepreneurs were open for the public from 9 am at the expo organised by the Plantation Directorate of the State Industries Department at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
They showcased drones, which are integral to spraying pesticides, by both private and governmental companies besides that by entities such as Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited).
"The drones, after aerial surveys, locate plants infected with diseases. Technology facilitates spraying of pesticides on just those plants, based on data sent to the drone. This gadget has several takers," the release said.
Besides that, drip irrigation, which operates on the basis of artificial intelligence and machine learning, was also on display along with equipment based on the famed Israeli irrigation system, it said.
"The specimens facilitate watering of crops in farms as big as 100 acres to small kitchen gardens at the domestic level. The advanced among them can be operated with just the press on mobile phones," it said.
Furthermore, the expo also featured fully-automated administrative operations of farms and procurement of products and data of the labourers, the release said.

Also Read

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Davos 2024: Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI tech

Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

US, India need to work together to shape course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

AI-powered misinformation is biggest short-term threat: Davos report

Farmers made huge contributions to make India 5th largest economy: VP

Wheat sown area crosses 34 mn hectares, pulses coverage lags: Govt data

FSSAI emphasises adoption of bio-pesticides in tea production

India to push for public stockholding of food grains at WTO MC13

Unfounded fears of adverse impact of GM seeds affecting farmers: Centre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Irrigation project Drones Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon