Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

The MSP of sugar was last revised a few years back

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Sugar
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
As sugarcane crushing draws to a close in most parts of the country, cooperative sugar factories — a sizable number of whom are in Maharashtra — have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to increase the minimum sale price (MSP) of sugar to improve their cash flows that would make clearing sugarcane dues to growers convenient.
The cooperative factories want the MSP to be raised from the existing Rs 31 per kilogram to at least Rs 37.20-39.70 in line with the past increases in fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane.
The MSP of sugar was last revised a few years back. Though the current market rate is much higher than the MSP, millers said a revision was needed as bankers tend to value sugar stocks of mills at this rate and lower MSP means lesser availability of funds for millers as bank loans.
Topics : sugarcane crushing sugarcane crushers Sugarcane price sugarcane farmers

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

