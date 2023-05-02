Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

The MSP of sugar was last revised a few years back. Though the current market rate is much higher than the MSP, millers said a revision was needed as bankers tend to value sugar stocks of mills at this rate and lower MSP means lesser availability of funds for millers as bank loans.

The cooperative factories want the MSP to be raised from the existing Rs 31 per kilogram to at least Rs 37.20-39.70 in line with the past increases in fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane.