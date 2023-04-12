close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cotton exports seen sliding, matching imports for first time in years: USDA

India's cotton exports are expected to slide sharply for 2022-23 and match imports into the top producer for the first time in about two decades on low domestic stocks among other factors, USDA said

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Arpan Varghese and Rajendra Jadhav

(Reuters) - India's cotton exports are expected to slide sharply for 2022-23 and match imports into the top producer for the first time in about two decades on low domestic stocks among other factors, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

In its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released on Tuesday, the USDA projected 2022-23 Indian exports falling by 500,000 bales to 1.8 million, roughly equalling its import forecast.

"Lower domestic supplies, increased demand for foreign long and extra-long staple grades, and the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) have all supported this recent dynamic," the USDA said.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in March that Indian stocks could fall to a near two-decade low in 2022-23 as adverse weather curtailed crop yields.

"Indian crop size is far lower than initial estimate. The country is going to produce very small surplus. That's why local prices are firm and there is no parity for exports," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Also Read

Cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

USDA announces another climate-smart agriculture project worth $325 million

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban import of Xinjiang cotton products

CAI lowers cotton crop estimate to 33.97 million bales for 2022-23

Cotton industry seeks govt-regulated process to end certification imbroglio

"In coming months, supplies would fall further. Exports won't gain momentum until new season crop starts from October."

Although India was forecast to be the third largest exporter globally, projected at about 1.8 million bales in 2022-23, this was still well below the 6.2 million during 2021-22, the USDA said.

"Lower production might tighten the global balance sheet, creating worldwide opportunities and challenges," said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group.

"If India does increase imports and we see higher demand, ICE cotton prices might rise. But demand has been slow due to economic conditions."

Global benchmark U.S. cotton futures prices are on track for a third straight monthly fall and have declined over 1% so far this year on demand concerns.

The CAI had said that lower Indian output could allow rivals such as the U.S., Brazil and Australia to increase cargoes to key Asian buyers such as China and Pakistan, while pushing up local and global prices. [COT/N]

(1 bale= 170 kg)

 

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Richard Chang)

Topics : agriculture economy | Ministry Of Agriculture | cotton

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon