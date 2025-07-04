Crop cutting surveys ramped up for better farm production estimates

Starting this month, the National Statistics Office (NSO) has ramped up the number of crop cutting experiments conducted across the country in a bid to improve the accuracy of crop yield estimates and farm output projections that are critical for policy decisions such as the imposition of export curbs on certain agricultural products.

“The work on an increased number of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCE) is being undertaken from the new agricultural year, commencing from July,” the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Rao Inderjit Singh told Business Standard in an email interview.

“The estimates of crop production based on