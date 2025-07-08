DBT of central, state aid in agriculture still riddled with challenges

One of the several policy issues identified by the Central government during the fortnight long ‘Vikshit Bharat Krishi Abhiyan’ based on their extensive interactions with farmers was the need to move towards direct transfer of all subsidy schemes and assistance that the Centre and states give, instead of routing them through intermediaries.

The Abhiyan, which concluded a few weeks back, has identified a set of policy initiatives which the Central government could adopt in the years to come; the move towards a more direct transfer of benefits is one of them.

In fact, DBT was also one of the ideas