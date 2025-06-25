Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Farmers want DBT for schemes, AI based price forecasting tools from govt

Farmers want DBT for schemes, AI based price forecasting tools from govt

On DBT, sources said the officials in the agriculture ministry feel that as of now, financial assistance for lots of schemes, such as farm mechanisation, goes directly into the bank account of farmers

Farmers, Farmer, Agriculture

The companies, in turn, ensure that fertilisers are sold to the farmers at rates lower than actual market price. (Photo:PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers of all central and state schemes along with AI-based price forecasting tools for horticulture crops and basmati rice were among the main policy interventions and research gaps identified during the 15-day long mass contact programme aimed at increasing farmer productivity and income.
 
A report on the actionable points based on the concerns and problems of farmers was presented to senior agriculture ministry officials during a review meeting of the campaign called- Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan- held on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting.
 
The concerns raised by farmers were classified into different categories, namely actionable policy issues, key researchable issues based on farmers’ feedback, knowledge and skill gaps identified, major learnings, and also long-term and short-term steps to be taken.
   
In the short term, the agriculture ministry along with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and its sister organisations plan to conduct village-wise soil and water testing camps, expand the outreach programme to twice a year, and also promote concepts such as crop residue management and quick adoption of super-seeder machines to handle paddy stubble. 

Also Read

jobs

BLS E-Services to expand Business Correspondent network to 60,000 agents

Premiumfarmers, wheat

Six years on, has PM-Kisan lived up to its promise of farmer relief?

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt saves Rs 10,000 cr annually via direct benefit transfer

SN Subrahmanyan

Welfare scheme benefits causing labour shortages in construction: L&T MD

poverty

Rural poverty ratio fell below 5% in FY24 for the first time: SBI Research

 
In the medium-term, the officials said that work will be done for setting up village-level ‘plant clinics’ and seasonal advisory centres.
 
The minister had said that such clinics could see the light of the day sooner than later.
 
These clinics could become part of the existing agriculture extension activities soon. Also, as a long-term goal, officials identified revamping the agriculture extension activities in the country.
 
On DBT, sources said the officials in the agriculture ministry feel that as of now, financial assistance for lots of schemes, such as farm mechanisation, goes directly into the bank account of farmers, but input subsidies, such as fertilisers, are routed through intermediaries (companies).
 
The companies, in turn, ensure that fertilisers are sold to the farmers at rates lower than actual market price.
 
A rough calculation by experts some years back showed that if all input subsidies are transferred through DBT, it would mean direct transfer of around ₹23,000-₹24,000 per hectare at 2022-23 levels to farmers.
 

Govt approves potato research centre

 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up the International Potato Centre’s South Asia regional unit in Agra with a financial support of ₹111.5 crore.

 

The major objective of this investment is to increase food and nutrition security, farmers' income, and job creation by improving potato and sweet potato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition, an official release said.

 

Potatoes have the potential to generate significant employment opportunities in production, processing, packaging, transportation, marketing, and value chain, the release added.

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan

Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Premiumedible oil

Landed prices of imported edible oils move up despite halving of duty

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace

Rice

Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

Revanth Reddy

T'gana govt to hold event for transferring Rs 9,000 cr payout to farmers

Topics : Direct Benefit Transfer farmers Agriculture artifical intelligence Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon