Drop in nano-urea sales has fertiliser companies holding their breath

Launched with much fanfare, the much-touted nano urea seems to be losing its appeal among farmers, if sales numbers are any indicator.

Data from the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), shows that in FY24, nano urea sales dropped by a steep 43.2 per cent from the previous year, despite production capacity rising by almost 59 per cent in that period.

Companies manufacturing nano urea sold around 21.3 million bottles of the liquid in FY24, down from 37.5 million bottles in FY23. Production capacity jumped from 169.5 million bottles to 269.3 million bottles.

But faced with rising inventory and falling demand,