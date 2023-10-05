close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

IZA calls for integration of micronutrients in Indian agriculture industry

As per the recent report, the Indian agricultural micro-nutrients market is projected to grow from $571.6 million in 2022 to USD 1,057.6 million by 2029, it added

modern tech, agriculture technology

Speaking on the occasion, FAI Director General Arvind Chaudhary said there is a need to create awareness around the usage of micro-nutrient-enriched fertilisers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With India's consumption of micro-nutrients in the agriculture sector remaining below the global average, the International Zinc Association (IZA) on Thursday called for the integration of micro-nutrients in agri-practices to produce nutrition-rich crops.
Recently, there has been a shift in Indian consumer preferences towards healthier food options that can aid in maintaining and improving health. This has resulted in a surge in demand for high-value crops, thus driving the need for micro-nutrients in the Indian agriculture industry, it said.
"India's journey towards optimal health and well-being hinges on the pervasive integration of micro-nutrients into our diets, healthcare, and agriculture practices," IZA South Asia Director Sourmitra Das said.
He was addressing a two-day global micro-nutrient summit organised by IZA in association with the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) here in the national capital.
Highlighting the pressing challenge of micro-nutrient deficiencies affecting soil, crops and human well-being, Das said on a global scale, recognising the indispensability of micro-nutrients in agriculture is paramount for fostering a robust, healthy, and resilient population.
According to IZA, among micro-nutrients, 40 per cent of soils in India are estimated to be deficient in zinc, 23 per cent in boron and about 12 per cent in iron.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Hindustan Zinc will ramp up production of zinc to 1.5 mn tonnes: Chairman

Hindustan Zinc keen to participate in lithium auctions: CEO Arun Mishra

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Plans to buy Zinc International is not called off: Hindustan Zinc CEO

Krishi Kumbh: Farm-to-fork global summit on the table in Uttar Pradesh

Kharif season: Over 0.8 mn MT paddy, 0.114 mn MT millet procured in Haryana

PUSA 44 paddy variety to be banned from next Kharif season: Punjab CM

Monsoon 2023 ends with 'below-normal' rains with 6% shortfall, says IMD

Centre allots Rs 600 crore to state govts for paddy straw management

As per the recent report, the Indian agricultural micro-nutrients market is projected to grow from $ 571.6 million in 2022 to $ 1,057.6 million by 2029, it added.
Speaking on the occasion, FAI Director General Arvind Chaudhary said there is a need to create awareness around the usage of micro-nutrient-enriched fertilisers.
"They are the elemental keystones, unlocking the potential within every seed, and transforming barren fields into flourishing landscapes. Embracing these micro-nutrient-rich formulations isn't just a choice, it's an investment in the promise of sustainable agriculture, securing a nourished future for generations to come," he said.
Furthermore, the growing awareness about the positive correlation between healthy crops and increased yield has further propelled the growth of the agricultural micro-nutrient market, he added.
The FAI DG also mentioned that the Indian government is taking steps to educate farmers on soil health by launching various agricultural schemes and offering subsidies to encourage the adoption of agricultural micro-nutrients.
Globally, the use of micro-nutrients is four kg against the use of 100 kg of fertilisers. However, in India, it is only 870 grams against the use of 100 kg of fertilisers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agriculture economy agriculture growth Agriculture reform

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon