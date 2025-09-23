Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
La Nina, October rain: What it means for kharif harvest, early rabi sowing

La Nina, October rain: What it means for kharif harvest, early rabi sowing

While the monsoons have helped the kharif crop, any extra rains through September and October could adversely impact the standing crop, while a harsh winter due to La Nina could affect perishables

The monsoon itself - after lashing the country with surplus rains for most weeks June through September - seems to simply be refusing to abate from many parts.

Earlier this month, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (Icar) issued advisories to farmers to take precautions against termites, white flies, sucking pests, and other pests and insects that typically attack crops in the current weather conditions.
 
With the annual monsoon on its way back over most parts of India and water bodies finally drying up after weeks of surplus rains, the chances of pest attacks have increased over a number of standing crops.
 
Monsoon helps kharif
 
The monsoon itself - after lashing the country with surplus rains for most weeks June through September - seems to simply be refusing
