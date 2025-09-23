La Nina, October rain: What it means for kharif harvest, early rabi sowing

Earlier this month, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (Icar) issued advisories to farmers to take precautions against termites, white flies, sucking pests, and other pests and insects that typically attack crops in the current weather conditions.

With the annual monsoon on its way back over most parts of India and water bodies finally drying up after weeks of surplus rains, the chances of pest attacks have increased over a number of standing crops.

Monsoon helps kharif

The monsoon itself - after lashing the country with surplus rains for most weeks June through September - seems to simply be refusing