Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paddy sowing up 19% so far this year, acreage of Arhar, Urad up sharply

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September

pulses

The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher by 14 per cent at 378.72 lakh hectare, compared to 331.90 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Area sown to paddy has increased by 19.35 per cent to 59.99 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer) season, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.
In the year-ago period, area under paddy was 50.26 lakh hectare.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September.
Additionally, area sown to pulses also increased to 36.81 lakh hectare till July 8 of the ongoing season, from 23.78 lakh hectare in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.
There was a significant rise in coverage of 'arhar', to 20.82 lakh hectare from 4.09 lakh hectare. Area sown to 'urad' was 5.37 lakh hectare as against 3.67 lakh hectare.
However, area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) decreased to 58.48 lakh hectare from 82.08 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.
 
Among coarse cereals, area under maize rose to 41.09 lakh hectare from 30.22 lakh hectare.
Area sown to oilseeds increased sharply to 80.31 lakh hectare so far this kharif season from 51.97 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Govt to review performance of FPOs as support period coming to end

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Kharif sowing gathers steam; plant protection cos see 10-20% rise in demand

tomato oinion potato

Good rainfall may ease potato, onion, and tomato prices, says Centre

Tomato, Tomatoes

As rainfall cools down temperatures, now vegetable prices start heating up

SBI

SBI announces 11 new initiatives to mitigate risks in agri loan portfolio

Among cash crops, area sown to sugarcane increased marginally to 56.88 lakh hectare from 55.45 lakh hectare, cotton acreage rose to 80.63 lakh hectare from 62.34 lakh hectare, while jute-mesta acreage remained lower at 5.63 lakh hectare as against 6.02 lakh hectare.
The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher by 14 per cent at 378.72 lakh hectare, compared to 331.90 lakh hectare in the same period last year.
While the monsoon arrived early in Kerala, its progress has been sluggish so far, with below-normal rainfall in many regions. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast above-average rainfall for the overall June-September monsoon season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Long-duration paddy use prevalent in Punjab despite concerns: Report

Premiumpaddy farmer

Unintended consequence

Premiumpaddy farming

The debate: Have the paddy planting laws fulfilled their purpose?

Rice, Rice exports

India likely to export almost 18 million tonnes of rice in 2024-25: USDA

Rice

Paddy custom milling delay disrupts rice delivery in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Paddy pulses commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon