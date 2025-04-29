Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

Prices of major vegetables, fruits and cereals have remained stable in April despite searing temperatures across most parts of North India. Barring a few crops like tomatoes and brinjal, prices of most major vegetables fell in April in Delhi's Azadpur market. Among cereals, data sourced from the Department of Consumer Affairs show that prices of both wheat and wheat flour have declined due to bumper harvest. A drop in food prices should go a long way in keeping retail inflation further under check. The CPI based-inflation rate dropped to 3.34 per cent in March 2025, which was the lowest since