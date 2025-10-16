Rabi season: Farmers keen on gram, mustard sowing as wheat estimates fall

Gram and mustard sowing is expected to increase in Rajasthan during this year's Rabi or winter crop season, while wheat sowing may decrease.

The Rajasthan Agriculture Department has released Rabi crop sowing targets. These estimates show a decrease in wheat sowing and an increase in gram, mustard, and barley.

According to data released by the Agriculture Department, mustard sowing is expected to cover 36 lakh hectares in Rajasthan this year. Last year, mustard was sown on 33.72 lakh hectares in the state. For gram, the department expects sowing across 21.90 lakh hectares, against 16.93 lakh hectares last year.

Target for