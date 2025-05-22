Rajasthan govt to focus on strengthening agriculture sector's infra

The Rajasthan government is paying special attention to strengthen the agriculture sector’s infrastructure, a senior agriculture department official said. “Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the allotment of free land for all the new mandis, sub-mandis and food parks announced in the state Budget for 2025-26,” said the official.

The official pointed out that in the state Budget for 2025-26, agricultural produce markets were announced in Bidasar (Sujangarh-Churu), Bhinay, Rupangarh (Ajmer), Tapukda (Khairthal Tijara), Ramgarh (Pachwara-Dausa), Nawan, Khatu Khurd (Deedwana-Kuchaman), Simalwara (Dungarpur), Rajakheda (Dholpur), and Riyabadi (Merta-Nagaur).

Fruit and vegetable market were announced in Sirohi, Makhupura (Ajmer), Bar (Jaitaran-Beawar),