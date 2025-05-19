Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan's agriculture dept launches campaign against fake fertilisers

Rajasthan's agriculture dept launches campaign against fake fertilisers

Suresh Kumar Ola, the state's agriculture commissioner, said that the quality control campaign will be run till July 10

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Rajasthan’s agriculture department on May 15 launched a campaign against the sale of fake fertilisers, and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds during the kharif (monsoon crops) season. 
 
Suresh Kumar Ola, the state’s agriculture commissioner, said that the quality control campaign will be run till July 10, under which department officials will inspect the establishments of fertiliser, seed, and pesticide manufacturers and sellers.
 
“If irregularities are found, actions like ban on sale, seizure, license suspension or cancellation will be taken under rules related to agricultural inputs, the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985 and the Essential Commodities Act 1955,” he added.  
Topics : rajasthan agriculture sector fertilisers Kharif season Monsoon season Gross domestic product

