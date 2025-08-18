Scanty monsoon rain in past fortnight begins to hurt kharif crops

Scanty monsoon rainfall recorded in parts of the state in the past fortnight has started to adversely affect the kharif crops, commodity traders have said.

“In the past 15-20 days, a very few places in Rajasthan have received rainfall, triggering apprehensions among farmers. They fear that if it does not rain soon, crop damage will increase,” said a trader.

Lack of rainfall is likely to damage the most important crops, guar, and pearl millet (bajra). The state is one of the largest producers of guar cultivating over 70 per cent of the country’s total production.

Guar trader Ramavtar Khandelwal, a