Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue up

Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue up

As Rabi sowing nears completion in Rajasthan, farmers queue up for urea, triggering a political row between the state government and the Congress over fertiliser availability

The state government, however, claims that urea is sufficiently available and that supplies are being dispatched wherever shortages are reported.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sowing for the Rabi (winter) crop season in Rajasthan is almost complete; however, political tensions over the non-availability of urea have intensified in the state.
 
According to reports from across Rajasthan, farmers are standing in long queues to purchase urea and are not receiving the required quantities. 
The state government, however, claims that urea is sufficiently available and that supplies are being dispatched wherever shortages are reported. 
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the government’s claims.
 
State Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena said the agriculture department conducts periodic quality-control drives to
