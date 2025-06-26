Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Will take up fertiliser export curbs by China as required, says MEA

Will take up fertiliser export curbs by China as required, says MEA

India before the curbs used to import around 1-2 million tonnes of urea from China out of the total imports of around 6-7 million tonnes

Ministry of External Affairs

India before the curbs used to import around 1-2 million tonnes of urea from China out of the total imports of around 6-7 million tonnes. (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government will take up the matter of squeezing of fertiliser supplies by China and other trade and economic related issues as and when required, a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
 
He was responding to questions on reports that China has stopped supplies of speciality fertilisers and also restricted exports of urea and Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) to India since the last few months that has aggravated the crisis in key agricultural inputs in the aftermath of the West Asia crisis.
 
The MEA officials also said that on the critical question of stopping rare earth supplies to India from China, the Indian side is in constant touch with their Chinese counterparts to streamline the supplies.
   
Meanwhile, in a related development, reports said that China is looking to ease its ban on export of urea in the light of prices rising due to the West Asia crisis, but the restrictions for India might continue for some more time. 

Also Read

fertiliser

Chinese squeeze drives up DAP fertiliser prices, spurs West Asia reliance

Agriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape

After magnets, China halts speciality fertiliser shipments to India

PremiumNano Urea

Nano fertilisers see a jump in sales, but questions around efficacy remain

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Fertiliser stocks rally up to 18%; Deepak, Paradeep hit new highs

Fertiliser

GNFC Q4 results: Profit jumps 62% to Rs 211 cr, revenue marginally down

 
India before the curbs used to import around 1-2 million tonnes of urea from China out of the total imports of around 6-7 million tonnes.
 
That apart, in FY25, it imported around 18 per cent DAP requirements from China, which a year before accounted for almost 39 per cent of the DAP imports.
 
According to Bloomberg, China might relax the limits on exports of the fertilizer from this month.
 
But Chinese companies will still be subject to quotas and, in some instances, minimum prices for shipments, the report said, quoting unnamed sources. Exports to India will still be restricted, the report added.
 
As recently as 2023, China was the world’s biggest exporter of urea, but a ban on overseas shipments was put in place last June to cut domestic prices to aid farmers and bolster food security. 

More From This Section

The area under kharif further improved during the week ended August 23 as sowing was almost complete in most crops. Data showed that till August 23, kharif crops have been sown in around 106.5 million hectares — almost 2 per cent more than the area c

Rajasthan govt unveils sowing targets for kharif crops for this year

land bank, land acquisition, industries, industrial policy, manufacturing, factories, farmers, farm land, ease of doing business

UP govt acquires 600 acres in Gorakhpur for new industrial township

Mango, Mangoes

Karnataka to launch Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for mango farmers

Farmer, AI

Farmers want DBT for schemes, AI based price forecasting tools from govt

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan

Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Topics : Fertilizers China Agriculture food security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon