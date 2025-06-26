Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRI seizes Pak-origin goods worth ₹9 crore under 'Operation Deep Manifest'

DRI seizes Pak-origin goods worth ₹9 crore under 'Operation Deep Manifest'

Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, the government imposed a comprehensive ban, effective May 2, 2025, on the direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan

Trade, container, Goods Train

it said, money transfers/financial linkages with Pakistani entities were traced, raising serious concerns about illicit financial flows (Representative photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

In a significant enforcement action, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized goods worth Rs 9 crore under 'Operation Deep Manifest', targeting illegal imports of Pakistani-origin goods routed through Dubai.

The operation has thus far led to the seizure of 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of goods in blatant violation of import policy conditions and prohibitions imposed by the government on direct or indirect import or transit of Pakistani-origin goods, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One of the partners of an importing firm was arrested on Thursday, it added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, the government imposed a comprehensive ban, effective May 2, 2025, on the direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

 

Previously, such goods were subject to 200 per cent customs duty. Despite these stringent measures, some importers attempt to bypass the government policy by misdeclaring the origin of goods and manipulating the related shipping documents, the ministry said.

"In two separate cases, these consignments were seized at Nhava Sheva port. The consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin, masking their Pakistani origin. However, investigations revealed that these goods actually originated from Pakistan and were merely transshipped via Dubai for import into India," it noted.

Investigations revealed that the goods were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai on one set of containers and vessels and subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India, it said.

Further examination of goods and analysis of documents gathered during investigations conducted so far uncovered cargo movement trails from Karachi port, Pakistan, and transshipments at Jabel Ali port, Dubai, en route to Indian ports, the statement said.

Furthermore, it said, money transfers/financial linkages with Pakistani entities were traced, raising serious concerns about illicit financial flows.

The entire modus operandi was orchestrated through a complex web of transactions involving Pakistani and UAE nationals, aimed at obscuring the true origin of the goods, namely Pakistan.

In the context of "Operation Sindoor" and the prevailing heightened security environment, DRI intensified its vigil through augmented intelligence gathering and data analytics to target consignments emanating from Pakistan, the ministry said, adding that this proactive surveillance resulted in high-value seizures.

In the light of prevailing regional and global security threats, "Operation Deep Manifest" exemplifies DRI's steadfast commitment to upholding the government's policy, customs and other relevant laws; safeguarding national and economic security of the country and preventing the misuse of trade channels for import of Pakistani-origin goods.

Through strategic intelligence, targeted enforcement, and inter-agency coordination, DRI continues to play a pivotal role in securing India's economic frontiers, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Pakistan

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

