As rupee wobbles and costs surge, car firms gear up for new-year price rise

Come January, passenger vehicles are poised for a price increase, now almost an annual ritual, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) contend with forex pressures from a weakening rupee against the dollar and euro, rising commodity prices, and uncertainty over rural demand.

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, two of the country’s major automakers, had already signalled incoming hikes in their Q2 analyst calls as input and commodity costs continue to climb.

“In January, in Q4, we will take the price increase, typically what we generally do,” Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility,