close
Sensex (-0.57%)
65451.62 -376.79
Nifty (-0.62%)
19516.65 -121.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.13%)
5875.65 -7.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
40486.25 -50.80
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44275.10 -309.45
Heatmap

As workers begin strike, GM says it offered 7X the required compensation

The erstwhile workers of General Motors India started their indefinite hunger strike on October 2, protesting their alleged non-absorption by Hyundai Motor India

General Motors, GM Talegaon plant

General Motors, Talegaon plant

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

General Motors (GM) has stated that it has done all it could to find a resolution to the impasse with workers at its now-closed factory near Pune, as reported by The Economic Times (ET). The company has offered a severance package that is seven times greater than the statutory requirement to the workers, even as more than 1,000 dismissed GM employees have opted for an indefinite hunger strike.

The former GM employees chose to strike after their planned employment by Hyundai Motor India did not materialise. Hyundai has signed a contract with the American automotive company to acquire the Talegaon facility. According to a GM spokesperson cited in the ET report, General Motors is eager to finalise the agreement with Hyundai Motor India.

"All individuals previously employed by General Motors at the Talegaon plant have been legally separated from GM and were offered a severance package exceeding seven times the statutory requirement. The labour union declined to accept this package, even when offered through the Bombay High Court. General Motors took all necessary measures, and more, to offer fair compensation to employees, despite the actions of the union," GM told ET in a statement.

Concerning the commercial agreement with Hyundai Motor India, a GM spokesperson stated that the company anticipates signing the final contract for the sale of the Talegaon plant, allowing the buyer to begin investing in opportunities and growth in Maharashtra. Hyundai Motor India has entered into a term sheet with the Detroit-based company for the acquisition of the Talegaon facility. Following the signing of the deal, the Maharashtra government approved the application to close the plant.

Previous Read: General Motors Employees Union calls for chain hunger strike from Oct 2

What has transpired thus far?

The former employees of General Motors India initiated their indefinite hunger strike on October 2 in protest of their alleged non-employment by Hyundai Motor India. The employees are calling for their employment by the new owners of the factory. This hunger strike is likely to further hinder the commercial agreement between Hyundai and GM, as Hyundai aims to expand further in the Indian market. Hyundai Motor India entered into a contract with the American automaker on March 13 to acquire the Talegaon facility.

Also Read

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in US over damaged electrical component

Bajaj Auto September sales: Domestic 2W sales down 9% YoY; CV sales up 60%

Ford furloughs another 500 workers due to United Auto Workers strike

India lags peers in cost of electric vehicle ownership compared to ICE cars

United Auto Workers union reaches tentative agreement with Mack Trucks

India Inc's electric vehicle battery-making plans hinge on China imports

Topics : General Motors General Motors India exit General Motors India general motors job cuts BS Web Reports Hyundai Motors automobile manufacturer

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon