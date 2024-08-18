Auto companies seeing rising demand for fully-built-buses post Covid-19

Demand for fully built buses (FBUs) off the shelf from automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM) is on a steady rise, and the shift has become more prominent after Covid-19.

For example, over the last five to six years, Tata Motors has seen significant growth for FBUs in the bus segment, the company said. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors told Business Standard, “In FY19, salience for FBUs stood at around 55 per cent. In Q1 FY25, this share has risen to around 75 per cent, reflecting a growing preference among