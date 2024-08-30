Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

The Pune-based giant, which was trailing far behind TVS just two months ago in e-two-wheelers (e2Ws), has upped the ante

Makers of electric two- and three-wheelers have to retest and recertify their models in order to stay eligible for subsidies under the third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which is in
Premium

Representative Picture

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country’s legacy two-wheeler giants — Bajaj Auto and TVS — are fighting a neck-and-neck battle for market share, with the former threatening to dislodging its rival soon.

The Pune-based giant, which was trailing far behind TVS just two months ago in e-two-wheelers (e2Ws), has upped the ante.

It has increased its market share based on Vahan registrations from 11.6 per cent in June (when it sold only 9,046 electric two wheelers) to 19.3 per cent (when it sold 14,977 this month till August 30). This comes as Bajaj pushed distribution and launched more affordable scooters. As

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon