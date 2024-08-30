Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

The country’s legacy two-wheeler giants — Bajaj Auto and TVS — are fighting a neck-and-neck battle for market share, with the former threatening to dislodging its rival soon.

The Pune-based giant, which was trailing far behind TVS just two months ago in e-two-wheelers (e2Ws), has upped the ante.

It has increased its market share based on Vahan registrations from 11.6 per cent in June (when it sold only 9,046 electric two wheelers) to 19.3 per cent (when it sold 14,977 this month till August 30). This comes as Bajaj pushed distribution and launched more affordable scooters. As