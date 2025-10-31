Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto overtakes TVS in October to top electric two wheeler market

Bajaj Auto overtakes TVS in October to top electric two wheeler market

At the third spot is Ather Energy, which is in a fierce battle with the incumbent competitors to challenge their position

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto has climbed to the top spot in the electric two wheeler (e2W) market in October for the first time this financial year (FY26). It has grabbed a 21.9 per cent share of the market with the registration of 29,567 vehicles as on October 31.
 
Bajaj has displaced TVS, which has been in the top spot throughout this financial year, but is in second place in October. TVS saw registrations of 28,008 vehicles, a market share of 20.70 per cent, just behind Bajaj.
 
At the third spot is Ather Energy, which is in a fierce battle with the incumbent
