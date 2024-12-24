CRISIL analysis: Automobile sector faces mixed fortunes amid rural revival

Just two years ago, automobiles were one of the better-performing sectors, having quickly got back on its feet after the pandemic to post record sales. Barring two-wheelers, all the segments recovered to near pre-Covid sales in FY23 and FY24.

In FY25, automobile sales seem to have hit a speed bump, with the passenger vehicle (PV) segment losing momentum and a decline in government spending affecting commercial vehicle (CV) sales, among other factors. Interestingly, though, the two-wheeler and tractor segments, which depend on rural demand, are seen driving growth this financial year, clocking a 12-14 per cent and 6-8 per cent