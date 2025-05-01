Domestic PV wholesales increase by 4.4% to around 353K units in April

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales by Indian automakers rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around 353,000 units in April, driven by robust SUV sales and sustained rural demand, industry sources told Business Standard.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerged as the second-largest carmaker in terms of domestic PV wholesales in April, overtaking Hyundai and Tata Motors, which had ranked ahead of it in March.

M&M sold 52,330 units in the domestic market during April, marking a robust 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said the strong performance in April was driven by