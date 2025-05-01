Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic PV wholesales increase by 4.4% to around 353K units in April

The domestic wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, increased by just 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 138,704 units in April.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales by Indian automakers rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around 353,000 units in April, driven by robust SUV sales and sustained rural demand, industry sources told Business Standard.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerged as the second-largest carmaker in terms of domestic PV wholesales in April, overtaking Hyundai and Tata Motors, which had ranked ahead of it in March.
 
M&M sold 52,330 units in the domestic market during April, marking a robust 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said the strong performance in April was driven by
