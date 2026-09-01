The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday asked automobile dealers to work towards educating customers about vehicle safety features and encourage them to look at such features while choosing a vehicle. India recorded 488,000 road accidents in 2024, killing 177,000 people and injuring 471,000, according to the latest data from MoRTH. The country saw an average of 56 road accidents and 20 deaths every hour during the year. Mahmood Ahmed, additional secretary at MoRTH, said automobile dealers were at the forefront of the automobile ecosystem as they directly interact with customers at showrooms, workshops and through their sales personnel. He said the government could do only so much through regulation and dealers had an important role beyond that.

“Is the customer who comes into your showroom aware of all these (safety) features? The government can only do so much. Beyond that, all of you need to come together and convey to the customer that you need to look at those models, those vehicles which have all these (safety) features,” he mentioned.

Ahmed was referring to safety technologies such as lane-departure warning — which alerts drivers when a vehicle unintentionally moves out of its lane — emergency braking — which can automatically apply the brakes when a collision is detected — and electronic stability control — which helps prevent a vehicle from losing control.

He said dealers should help customers understand the differences between vehicles and the safety features available in them. The comments come as the government has been tightening vehicle safety requirements and expanding the use of crash testing and safety ratings to give consumers more information.

Ahmed also said the government wanted to reduce citizens’ dependence on transport offices for routine services. He said people should not have to make repeated visits for requirements related to vehicle transfers, driving licences, insurance and other transport-related services. “We want to take all this out of the way,” he noted.

The objective, he said, was to improve the overall experience of mobility for citizens by reducing the administrative burden associated with owning and using vehicles. This would also require greater participation from other stakeholders in the mobility ecosystem, including dealers and service providers.