The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday asked automobile dealers to work towards educating customers about vehicle safety features and encourage them to look at such features while choosing a vehicle.
 
India recorded 488,000 road accidents in 2024, killing 177,000 people and injuring 471,000, according to the latest data from MoRTH. The country saw an average of 56 road accidents and 20 deaths every hour during the year.
 
Mahmood Ahmed, additional secretary at MoRTH, said automobile dealers were at the forefront of the automobile ecosystem as they directly interact with customers at showrooms, workshops and through their sales personnel. He said the government could do only so much through regulation and dealers had an important role beyond that.