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Home / Industry / Auto / IndiGo's Goa-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

IndiGo's Goa-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

The flight, which departed Goa at 9:16 am, returned after an engine failure and landed safely at Manohar International Airport at 9:51 am

Indigo

There were 229 passengers on board, an airport official said.

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 229 passengers on board returned to Goa about 30 minutes after takeoff and made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport after one of the aircraft engines failed mid-air, sources said.

The aircraft, however, landed safely at the airport in Mopa, North Goa, they said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2102, which departed from Goa for Delhi at 9.16 am, returned to Goa after reporting a failure in one of its engines. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) declared a full emergency around 9.30 am and the aircraft landed safely on runway 28 at 9.51 am," a source said.

There were 229 passengers on board, an airport official said.

 

"The flight returned after one of its engines developed a snag," the official said.

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A spokesperson for IndiGo said in a statement, "A technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi." "Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," the airline said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, it said.

The airline also made alternative arrangements for the customers to reach their destination, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Aviation emergency landing

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 3:57 PM IST