Electric scooter sales flatten while Ola, Bajaj garner more market share

India’s electric two wheeler registrations were flat in the first quarter (Q1) of FY25, showing a growth of a mere 1.6 per cent over the same period last year.

In both years, the government’s decision to slash subsidies took a toll on Q1. In 2023, it slashed the subsidy by a fourth in June, resulting in a surge of registrations in May as companies hurried to liquidate stocks and consumers rushed to buy before the subsidy was slashed.



This year, the government cut it again by half in April. The numbers shot up in March and registrations