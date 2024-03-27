Electric two-wheeler firms to take the hit for not getting Fame II subsidy

Electric two-wheeler companies, including Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric and TVS, have decided to absorb the subsidy loss on vehicles which have been sold but not registered by 31 March, which is the last day for being eligible for subsidy under the FAME 2 scheme.

This will force the companies to take a hit of an average Rs 20,000 per vehicle, which is the subsidy passed on to consumers by adjusting the amount from the vehicle’s on-road price.

While the overall inventory levels with the manufacturers is not clear, most companies, in anticipation of the problem, had started liquidating their stocks by offering