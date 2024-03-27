Sensex (    %)
                             
Tata Motors unit, HPCL partner to install 5,000 EV charging stations

The companies are also exploring the introduction of a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, which will make the charging experience hassle-free

HPCL has a nationwide network of over 21,500 fuel stations and aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to set up 5,000 public charging stations across the country by the end of the year.
The collaboration will leverage Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL's) fuel station network and company's insights from over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a unit of Tata Motors, said in a statement.
Both entities have inked an Mou in this regard, it added.
The companies are also exploring the introduction of a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, which will make the charging experience hassle-free.
HPCL has a nationwide network of over 21,500 fuel stations and aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024.
"This strategic partnership with HPCL emphasises our dedication to advancing India's EV ecosystem in which the growth of charging infrastructure plays a pivotal role. This collaboration is essential for facilitating infrastructure development to support the expanding EV customer base," TPEM Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan noted.
HPCL Chief General Manager (Retail Strategy & BD) Debashis Chakraverty said through the alliance the PSU shall leverage Tata Motors' vehicle base to enable its strategic expansion in EV charging infrastructure at places with higher charging demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors HPCL Electric Vehicles automobile industry

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

