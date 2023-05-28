Entire e2W supply chain under stress as govt stance on subsidy hardens

Vijayan Sundaresan, an entrepreneur, is one such confused customer. A distributor of snacks who has to navigate the narrow streets of Chennai every day to stock the shelves of mom-and-pop shops with corn puffs, Vijayan plans to replace his ageing Splendour with a 2WEV. Last month, his neighbour secured a Rs 40,000 discount on a new EV, based on which Vijayan had budgeted his purchase. "I need to pay more for the vehicle now, and that’s not fair," said Vijayan. He was told last month by EV dealers that benefits under the Rs 10,000 crore FAME-II scheme will be available until next March. Now he has to cough up Rs 60,000 more. "I may continue

The government’s latest move to further tilt the electric vehicle (EV) subsidy apple cart from June 1--midway through the FAME-II EV subsidy scheme--slashing the subsidy by 50 per cent will hurt the interests of both producers and investors and confuse the end-consumer, industry officials said.