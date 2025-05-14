Govt plans 360 Kw charging points along highways for heavy-duty EVs

The Central government is planning to install higher capacity chargers of 360 kilowatt (kW) along highways, expressways and on bus stops to bring down the charging time to just 15 minutes for heavy-duty electric vehicles and compatible premium cars like Jaguar and Mercedes.

“What we are aiming for is a shorter charging time, around 15 minutes, because we cannot expect people to wait at charging stations. If they have to wait, who will buy electric vehicles (EVs)? A 15-minute charging time is acceptable. The two main reasons for increasing charger capacity are to shorten charging duration and to enable longer