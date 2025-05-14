Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt plans 360 Kw charging points along highways for heavy-duty EVs

Govt plans 360 Kw charging points along highways for heavy-duty EVs

According to the latest guidelines from the power ministry, minimum charger capacities are 12 kW for e2w and e3w, 60 kW for e4w, and 240 kW for e-buses and e-trucks

electric vehicle ev
Premium

For context, a typical 60 kW DC charger takes about an hour to fully charge an EV.

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central government is planning to install higher capacity chargers of 360 kilowatt (kW) along highways, expressways and on bus stops to bring down the charging time to just 15 minutes for heavy-duty electric vehicles and compatible premium cars like Jaguar and Mercedes.
 
“What we are aiming for is a shorter charging time, around 15 minutes, because we cannot expect people to wait at charging stations. If they have to wait, who will buy electric vehicles (EVs)? A 15-minute charging time is acceptable. The two main reasons for increasing charger capacity are to shorten charging duration and to enable longer
Topics : Electric mobility Electric Vehicles central government

