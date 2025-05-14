Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / India's outward FDI nearly doubles to $6.8 bn in April 2025: RBI data

Equity, loans, and guarantees led the surge in outward FDI commitments from India, which rose to $6.8 billion in April 2025, up from $3.58 billion a year earlier

Loan commitments increased more than three-fold to $1.16 billion in April 2025, up from $687.33 million in April 2024. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments almost doubled to $ 6.8 billion in April 2025, up from $ 3.58 billion the same month last year. Sequentially, they rose from $ 5.9 billion in March 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components. They are equity, loans, and guarantees. Equity commitments rose multi-fold to $ 2.72 billion in April, compared to $ 740 million in April 2024 and marginally from $ 2.53 billion in March 2025.
 
Loan commitments increased more than three-fold to $ 1.16 billion in April 2025, up from $ 687.33 million in April 2024.
 
 
They were lower than the $ 2.12 billion committed in March 2025.
 
Guarantees for overseas units moved up to $ 2.98 billion in April, from $ 2.16 billion a year ago and from $1.23 billion in March 2025, RBI data showed.
 

Topics : FDI equity loans RBI Foreign direct investment

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

