Govt may offer spare e-buses under PM E-DRIVE for religious tourism

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is considering allocating the remaining 3,128 electric buses (e-buses) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme for interstate routes, pilgrimage and religious tourism, hilly areas, and coastal regions, a senior official said.

Of the total 14,028, the government has already allocated 10,900 e-buses to five cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Four cities Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune still remain without allocation.

“If demand from the nine cities is saturated, we will allocate e-buses for interstate routes, tourism, religious travel, hilly areas, and coastal regions. It