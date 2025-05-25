Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may offer spare e-buses under PM E-DRIVE for religious tourism

Govt may offer spare e-buses under PM E-DRIVE for religious tourism

This consideration follows the allocation of 10,900 e-buses to five cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat

Pune has expressed a need for 1,000 e-buses, but demand has yet to be received from Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is considering allocating the remaining 3,128 electric buses (e-buses) under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme for interstate routes, pilgrimage and religious tourism, hilly areas, and coastal regions, a senior official said. 
Of the total 14,028, the government has already allocated 10,900 e-buses to five cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Four cities Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune still remain without allocation. 
“If demand from the nine cities is saturated, we will allocate e-buses for interstate routes, tourism, religious travel, hilly areas, and coastal regions. It
Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry

