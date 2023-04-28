FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

The Centre has started penalising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly flouting localisation and ex-factory price norms under the second phase of the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme (FAME-II), Business Standard has learnt.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has started the process of recovering “wrongly claimed subsidies” by Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech from 2019-20, government officials said.
“The incentives claimed wrongly by Hero Electric and Okinawa will be recovered and further steps will be taken to de-register them from the FAME Scheme,” said a senior official, adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the Ministry of Law.
