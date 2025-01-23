India's flagship auto show sees 26 EV launches, charging infra in focus

There were dazzling cars, sleek bikes, and imposing commercial vehicles on twirling platforms by as many as 34 companies. Add to that 1,100 domestic and international auto component giants. With nearly 100 launches and unveils, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held in Delhi from January 17 to 22, made one thing clear to automobile enthusiasts: Electric vehicles (EVs) are the way ahead for the Indian auto market for years to come.

Not just that, several companies that lined up their electric products also vowed to expand their wings in building an EV ecosystem. From Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara