Kerala emerges ahead of larger states in personal EV adoption in 2025

Not just that, the state is the joint highest in terms of overall personal EV adoption, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers among top states, along with Karnataka. The penetration of EVs versus traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is also among the highest in Kerala, standing second only to Delhi in 2025.

What do the latest EV penetration numbers show?

According to data shared by Envirocatalysts, the penetration of EVs, measured by the EV-to-ICE ratio, in the top states with the highest EV sales includes Delhi at 13.91 per cent, Kerala at 12.08 per cent, Karnataka at 10.64 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9.89 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh at 8.23 per cent. More importantly, the current rise is from a penetration of barely 5 per cent in 2022, driven by policy measures and improved infrastructure.

"The most important factor that makes Kerala a special market is the fact that the share of personal vehicles in the total EV basket is 93.4 per cent, indicating that the adoption is happening in two-wheelers and four-wheelers," said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts.

"Though other states like Karnataka have a similar 93.4 per cent share of EVs as personal vehicles, around 84 per cent of them are two-wheelers versus 9 per cent four-wheelers. On the other hand, the share of two-wheelers is only 76 per cent in Kerala versus 18 per cent four-wheelers, indicating a larger adoption of EVs among the middle class," Dahiya said.

Which companies are driving EV sales in Kerala?

The rise in EV sales is led by Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor in two-wheelers, with market shares of 29 per cent, 24 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, in the state, out of a total of 80,261 vehicles sold in 2025. Ola Electric, with 12 per cent, and River Mobility, with 6 per cent, are the other majors ruling the Kerala market. On the other hand, out of 18,891 private four-wheelers sold in 2025, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility ruled the market with 53 per cent, JSW MG Motor with 26 per cent, and Mahindra Electric Automobile with an 11 per cent market share.

Why does Kerala have a higher share of personal EVs?

Though Chandigarh and Goa have a higher share of private vehicles in the total EV pie of those states at 61 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, sales and penetration in those regions are much lower and not among the top states.

According to industry experts, the reasons for higher penetration include greater customer awareness. "The major reason is awareness, as several brands are doing really well in the state. People also see EVs and premium products as a status symbol. In addition to this, charging infrastructure is also widespread," said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, chief executive officer of electric two-wheeler company BNC Motors. Experts also cite a higher share of the non-resident Indian population, high per capita income, government sops, and adaptability to new brands as reasons for the improved interest in Kerala.

How strong is Kerala’s charging infrastructure?