Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

M&HCV, bus sales shift up in Q1; top 4 players register 7.2 growth

H2FY25 expected to see demand revival as monsoons end; H1 affected by elections

Ashok Leyland Comet tanker truck
Premium

Ashok Leyland Comet tanker truck (Representative image/ Wikimedia Commons)

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
Commercial vehicle (CV) sales, contrary to expectations of a downturn, have fared reasonably well in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), especially in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) and bus segments.

The top four players — Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) — together sold over 150,454 units of medium to heavy trucks and buses between April and June 2024, registering a 7.2 per cent growth.

Girish Wagh, executive director at Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors’ CV domestic sales at 87,615 units in Q1FY25 were around 7

Also Read

car sales

Tata Motors, M&M slash prices to boost demand amid unsold inventory

maruti suzuki

Maruti, TaMo, M&M: How to trade auto stocks post UP govt hybrid car offer

tata motors

Tata Motors Group reports 2% increase in Q1 FY25 global wholesales

Premiumjaguar land rover tata jlr

Launch triumphs, JLR margin turn the ignition key to gains for Tata Motors

share market

Bull spread on Tata Motors, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Topics : Tata Motors Girish Wagh Commercial vehicle sales Mahindra & Mahindra Volvo Eicher trucks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon