Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti to Tata Motors: Auto companies start passing on GST cut to buyers

Maruti to Tata Motors: Auto companies start passing on GST cut to buyers

Maruti's Alto could see a price drop by ₹40,000-50,000, while the entry-level Wagon R may see reductions between ₹60,000 and ₹67,000

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Automobile firms have started passing on the benefits of the GST rate rationalisation to customers to boost festive buying. Tata Motors announced it will pass on the entire benefit to the buyer, resulting in price reductions of up to ₹1.55 lakh. 
 
This comes a day after Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said the Alto maker would be passing on the benefits to customers. Bhargava had said that small cars could get cheaper by 8.5-9 per cent as a result of GST slab reduction to 18 per cent from 28 per cent (plus cess) earlier.  
Mahindra and Mahindra too said
