MG Motor records 31% uptick in its retail sales in September at 5,003 units

MG Motor India on Sunday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year growth in retail sales at 5,003 units in September 2023.
Sales of electric vehicles continue to contribute around 25 per cent of the total sales of the company, MG Motor said in a statement.
Both the ZS EV and the Astor Black Storm models have received positive response from customers, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)