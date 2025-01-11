Motorcycle diaries: Hero Splendor reigns supreme, siblings lose ground

Hero MotoCorp's Splendor continues its reign as India's best-selling motorcycle for six consecutive years now. However, the company's other mass-market models, including Deluxe, Passion and Glamour, are no longer as popular as they were in 2019, according to Jato Dynamics’ data reviewed by Business Standard.

The contrast is stark: while Splendor's annual sales surged 31.7 per cent to 3.638 million units between 2019 and 2024, Hero's other models suffered sharp drops. Deluxe’s annual sales plunged 62.7 per cent to 1.029 million units, while Passion fell 55.3 per cent to 0.266 million units. Perhaps the most telling is Glamour's fall —