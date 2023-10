When it comes to electric two-wheeler sales, Maha­rashtra is miles ahead of other states, thanks to Bajaj Auto, which sold 45 per cent of its Chetak electric scooters in September in its home state. The state is also the biggest market for TVS, another incumbent player, and together with Bajaj Auto, they accounted for 88 per cent of Maharashtra’s total electric scooter sales last month.



As many as 8,417 units were sold in Maharashtra in September. Bajaj Auto’s contribution was