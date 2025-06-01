Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in May 2025 remained flat, falling short of the industry’s expectations of a better growth. While wholesale numbers inched up by just 0.1 per cent to around 352,000 units, retail sales slipped by 0.8 per cent, compared to the same month in 2024, said a senior industry source.

Meanwhile, Vahan data indicates the number of registrations during the month across states showed a 4 per cent drop to 2,97,649 units versus the same month last year. Telangana numbers are not part of the Vahan data.

Among the industry majors, Tata Motors posted an 11 per cent