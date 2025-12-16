Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM EDRIVE delivers 1.13 mn EVs with half the subsidy of FAME II: Study

PM EDRIVE delivers 1.13 mn EVs with half the subsidy of FAME II: Study

Despite halving the per-unit demand incentive to Rs 5,000 per kWh, PM EDRIVE enabled 3.4 times higher annual EV volumes than FAME II

PM EDRIVE delivered 1.13 million EVs in its first year with half the subsidy of FAME II, signalling a maturing EV market and a shift to scalable, efficient adoption.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

The PM EDRIVE scheme delivered 1.13 million electric vehicles in its first year while offering half the per-vehicle subsidy compared to FAME II, signalling a decisive shift from market activation to system-wide consolidation, said a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)’s Green Finance Centre on Tuesday.
 
Despite halving the per-unit demand incentive to Rs 5,000 per kWh, PM EDRIVE enabled 3.4 times higher annual EV volumes than FAME II. This rapid growth with fewer subsidies also shows that India’s EV space is maturing, resilient and ready for long-term integration into the economy.
 
India’s automotive sector—contributing 7.1
Topics : Electric Vehicles Auto industry EV market
