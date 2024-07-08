Policy guidelines for electric car manufacturing scheme likely by Sept-end

Policy guidelines on the Centre’s “Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India” (SPMEPCI), which include provisions for reduced customs duties on imported cars if there is a concomitant investment commitment in India, are expected to come by September, according to officials.

According to government officials working on the scheme, the portal for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to submit applications will open only after the guidelines are released.

“We are finalising the guidelines, which will take around two months,” an official told Business Standard.

The scheme provides a window of 120 days or more from