Price cap, certificate crunch stall Centre's electric truck drive

The Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme for electric trucks, notified this month for the N2 (weighing 3.5-12 tonnes) and N3 (weighing above 12 tonnes) categories, is proving to be a non-starter for makers of commercial vehicles (CVs) because it hinges on certificates of vehicle scrapping, which barely exist, Business Standard has learnt.

The scheme mandates that a buyer scrap an old vehicle to get a certificate of deposit (CD), which must then be used to claim the incentive on a new electric truck of the same or lower weight. But buyers without an old vehicle — who turn to the govern-ment’s